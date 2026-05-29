Toyota Voxy remains one of the vehicles that many Ghanaians consider importing because of its space and commercial value

Clearance cost at Ghana’s port may differ depending on the model year, engine size, CIF value, and customs assessment

Buyers may need a higher budget for newer Toyota Voxy models because their assessed value can attract higher port charges

The Toyota Voxy continues to dominate Ghana’s roads, especially among commercial transport operators and large families.

Ghana port charges for Toyota Voxy models explained. Image credit: ahmedatcjapan/Instagram & Freepik

Source: UGC

Over the past few years, the vehicle has become one of the most imported MPVs at Tema Port due to its spacious interior, fuel economy, and relatively affordable market value compared to some larger buses.

Recent figures even showed thousands of Toyota Voxy vehicles being registered within a short period, highlighting how popular the model has become in Ghana.

For many buyers, one of the biggest questions remains the clearance cost at the port.

While exact figures depend on factors such as year of manufacture, engine capacity, CIF value, exchange rate, shipping charges, and age-related penalties, rough estimates can still give potential buyers a fair idea of what to expect.

What older Voxy models may cost

For Toyota Voxy models produced between 2008 and 2012, clearance costs at Ghana's ports generally range between GH₵35,000 and GH₵55,000.

The final amount may increase if the vehicle exceeds Ghana's preferred age limit for imported vehicles.

Older vehicles can attract additional penalties, making the overall clearing bill significantly higher than expected. Importers are therefore advised to carefully check the manufacturing year before purchasing.

Many dealers say these older models remain attractive because they are cheaper to buy abroad, even though the port charges can sometimes narrow the savings.

Watch the YouTube video for models of the Toyota Voxy below:

What newer Voxy models may cost

For Toyota Voxy models manufactured between 2013 and 2020, importers should generally prepare between GH₵50,000 and GH₵90,000 or more for clearance and related port expenses.

Newer models usually carry higher CIF values, which directly affect the calculation of duties, VAT, levies, and other charges. Ghana Customs calculates vehicle duties using factors including the vehicle's value, engine size, insurance, and freight costs.

Industry players also note that some well-equipped Voxy variants with premium features may attract higher assessments due to their market value.

A recent breakdown by a Ghanaian car dealer named Kwaku Poku suggested that:

"Import duties alone for a 2010 Toyota Voxy could fall between GH₵40,000 and GH₵50,000 after arrival in Ghana, excluding some additional expenses importers may face."

Beyond customs duty, buyers should also budget for clearing agent fees, terminal handling charges, documentation fees, shipping line charges, registration, and possible conversion costs where necessary.

These additional expenses can push the total amount above the initial duty estimate.

As exchange rates and customs assessments continue to change, importers are encouraged to verify current duty figures through Ghana's ICUMS duty checking system or licensed clearing agents before shipping any Toyota Voxy to Ghana.

YEN.com.gh gives a rough estimate of the clearing cost of the Toyota Vitz at the Tema Port, and expert advice. Image credit: eurostarshipping, Freepik

Source: UGC

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that buyers looking to import Toyota Vitz vehicles often have to factor in port clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges, with newer versions generally more expensive.

Source: YEN.com.gh