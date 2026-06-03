Actor Dr Likee has donated GH¢76,026 to settle medical bills for vulnerable patients after his successful UK show

Dr Likee's donation also included essential items like diapers and baby formula for mothers and newborns

Social media users have praised Dr Likee's charitable efforts, highlighting his positive influence on society

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee, in partnership with the N.B. Sika Foundation, has paid GH¢76,026 in outstanding medical bills for vulnerable patients at a hospital, bringing relief to families unable to settle the cost of treatment.

Dr Likee donates to needy patients at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. Photo source: @sikaofficial

Source: Instagram

The donation, made through the foundation founded by Rosemond Nuamah-Mensah, popularly known as Nana Sika Bimpomaa, and Hubert Kyei-Mensah, known as Overmars, covered the debts of several patients who had received medical care but lacked the means to pay.

Among the beneficiaries were new mothers who were unable to clear their delivery bills after giving birth.

As part of the outreach, the actor and his team also donated essential items, including diapers, baby formula, and detergents, to support mothers and their newborn babies.

Hospital management received the cheque on behalf of the beneficiaries and expressed appreciation for the gesture, noting that it would significantly reduce the financial burden on affected families and help them focus on their recovery and well-being.

The donation forms part of a series of charitable initiatives undertaken by Dr Likee and his associates across the country, with many of their interventions focused on healthcare, education, and support for disadvantaged communities.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Dr Likee's donation at KATH

The news of Dr Likee's donation has warmed hearts online. Many of his admirers praised him for his kindness, while others prayed for more blessings for the actor to do more.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Dr Likee's gesture below.

@Wansyde_Sydeway said:

"Dr Likee ankasa en blessings ankasa ankasa no start dey come yet ooo. If anyone talks badly about him, I will personally come for that person."

@blessghblues said:

"This one de3 eno go trend for those "entertain pundit" to talk about it o! But dressing for TGMA de3 them go open their mouth wide to talk about."

@mannersjet said:

"This kind of transformation we need from celebrities. This young man is the real change of society in a positive influence. Blessings Snr."

@OneConfidence said:

"This is just the beginning. Blessings flow like a river. Aka, GOD will take you far."

@calvinuniverse said:

"This is nice. I'd want to do such stuff with my money when I succeed. So help me God."

Dr Likee earns social media praise after donating to KATH patients. Photo source: @officialrasnene

Source: Twitter

Dr Likee replies Lil Win's UK claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee has stated that he sold his personal car to fund his sold-out comedy show at the Indigo 02 in the UK

His disclosure refutes an earlier claim by Lil Win that the show had been sponsored by a businessman

In a video, the actor also lamented the loss of his wallet containing £3,000 in London, highlighting his sacrifices

Source: YEN.com.gh