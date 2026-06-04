Dancehall music stalwart Shatta Wale has captivated fans in London ahead of his Shattafest UK concert

All types of fans, black and white, flocked to take pictures of the Ghanaian superstar on the streets of London

The video triggered social media reactions, many of which highlighted Wale's immense popularity and humility

Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, became the toast of fans as he stepped out in London.

Shatta Wale gets massive fan love on the streets of London on June 4, 2026. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale, currently in London to promote his Shattafest UK concert scheduled for August 1, 2026, went to inspect the venue, Copthall Fields, on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The Shatta Movement boss arrived at the venue riding in a black Rolls-Royce and was taken around the space, which is said to have a maximum capacity of 20,000.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans mob Shatta Wale on a London street

Not long after his inspection, Shatta Wale was on the streets receiving love from fans, Ghanaians and whites alike.

In a trending video, Shatta Wale was seen with Sammy Baah, his Public Relations Officer, and other team members.

A family believed to be Ghanaian spotted him from their car and started cheering him on. The woman driving the car parked and rushed to take a photo with Wale, calling him Nii Armah. The man at the front also got down for a photo.

A tall white man walking with a young girl also came by for a photo with Shatta Wale. Another white family, a woman who claimed to be a German and her children also utilised the opportunity to pose with the Ghanaian star.

Others, including a black man and a young white lady, also took turns for photos with Shatta Wale before the music star moved over to shake hands with a bus driver who had stopped on the road.

Watch the Instagram video of Shatta Wale and his fans in London below:

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's London video

The interaction between Shatta Wale and his fans on the streets of London has excited his supporters and many Ghanaians.

While some pointed to it as a testament to his big stardom, other fans used it as an opporunity to cast insinuations at Stonebwoy and his fans.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

ayiiipey said:

"I thought they said he’s a local champion 😂😂😂now they see white folks taking photos with him."

reggierockstone711 said:

"THIS IS SO DOPE 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

_boy.pee_ said:

"This year go long for Efo papa 😂😂."

moe.x.green said:

"@stonebwoy can walk through the whole London streets & still not get this kind of love & recognition 😂."

l_e_g_a_c_y_44 said:

"Shatta Wale just has to normalise travelling.. I swearigod he will be filling arenas across the world 😂 He’s just so goated🔥."

nob_kkeeyyss said:

"If your artiste thinks he’s still competing with this @shattawalenima, meaning he lost his way a long time kraaa."

amah_goldd said

"Shatta’s humility has to be studied…for me it’s the way he walked up to the (bus)driver to greet them🥹🥹😍😍 #sm4life."

Source: YEN.com.gh