A high school graduate has been removed from her graduation ceremony and had her certificate withheld after performing a dance move on stage

The graduate, Tyvion Campbell, said the incident occurred during her commencement ceremony at Chicago Tech Academy

The story continues to attract attention online as people debate where schools should draw the line between celebration and misconduct

A high school graduate in the United States has sparked debate online after claiming she was removed from her graduation ceremony and denied her certificate following a dance celebration on stage.

Tyvion Campbell, a graduate of Chicago Tech Academy, said school authorities took disciplinary action against her after she performed a dance move while crossing the stage during the school's commencement ceremony.

Tyvion Campbell attends her graduation ceremony at Chicago Tech Academy, where a celebratory dance later sparked controversy.Photo credit:Alvarog1970/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Campbell, she waved to family and friends before dancing in front of the audience. While the moment drew cheers from some attendees, she said school officials viewed the action as inappropriate.

The graduate, who reportedly completed high school with a 3.5 GPA, alleged that school administrators withheld her certificate and escorted her out of the ceremony after the incident.

Campbell said the decision left her emotionally distressed and prevented her from fully enjoying a milestone she had worked hard to achieve.

She also questioned the disciplinary action, arguing that she was unaware of any school policy specifically prohibiting such celebrations during graduation ceremonies.

According to her account, school officials later informed her that she would need to find a way to make amends for her actions.

The incident has generated widespread discussion on social media, with users divided over whether the school's response was justified. While some argued that graduation ceremonies should maintain a level of decorum, others felt the punishment was too severe for what they considered a celebratory act.

The controversy has added to ongoing conversations about student conduct, graduation traditions and the limits of personal expression during school events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh