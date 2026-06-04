National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfua, received a delegation of party executives at her residence following the death of her mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarkoa

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the grieving party stalwart and signed the official condolence book

Several high-ranking political figures trooped to the house to express their sympathy to the bereaved family

The National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, broke down in tears as top party executives paid her a condolence visit.

Emotional Scenes as Kate Gyamfua Weeps Bitterly During Condolence Visit by NPP Stalwarts

Source: UGC

The political figures trooped to her residence following the passing of her mother, Obaapanin Afia Nyarkoa.

Several high-ranking members of the ruling party visited the home to support their colleague during her time of grief. Among the stalwarts spotted on camera were the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The environment remained heavy with grief as the officials took turns to comfort the women's leader. Kate Gyamfua was visibly moved by emotions and wept bitterly upon seeing her colleagues and friends who came to stand by her.

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also paid a personal visit to commiserate with the family.

During his time at the house, the vice president signed the official condolence book opened in honour of the late Obaapanin Afia Nyarkoa.

The visit by the top hierarchy of the party highlighted the deep respect and bond shared with the National Women's Organiser. The final funeral arrangements for the late matriarch are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

The Instagram post below captures the emotional moment the NPP Women’s Organiser broke down in tears while mourning the death of her mother after being comforted by party executives.

Source: YEN.com.gh