Starlink satellite internet service has released the prices for prospective customers within the Ghanaian market

The satellite internet will cost GH¢5,390 to set up the hardware, while a monthly subscription costs GH¢770

Starlink's technology is said to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet through orbiting satellites

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, has released the prices for prospective customers in Ghana.

It will cost GH¢5,390 to set up the Starlink hardware, while a monthly subscription will cost GH¢770.

Prospective Starlink customers can use MTN and AirtelTigo mobile money to pay for the service.

Starlink released the new prices on a service page on its website serving Ghana.

There is also a service plan for businesses starting at GH¢1,078 per month with a hardware cost of GH¢44,275.

Prospective customers can also use MTN and AirtelTigo mobile money to pay for the service.

Starlink's technology is touted as delivering 'high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via orbiting satellites'.

This development comes after the National Communications Authority recently announced that Starlink would officially commence operations in Ghana by the end of August this year.

The authority said in a statement that Starlink had completed all administrative and licensing procedures.

In April, the government authorised Starlink to operate in Ghana as Space X Starlink GH LTD, in response to the internet disruption caused by undersea cable cuts.

Ghana will join countries like Nigeria, Mozambique and Rwanda, with Starlink indicating plans to launch in Egypt, Benin, Senegal, Kenya, Togo, and Tanzania soon.

Warm reception to Starlink prices

People waiting for Starlink to begin operations have welcomed the price point.

A strategic technology consultant, George Appiah, said this was a day he had dreamed of.

"I always told colleagues I wouldn't believe Starlink is live in Ghana until I get an invitation to purchase a kit. I placed a $100 pre-order deposit on 3 April 2021, long before most people even knew such a thing existed. Well, that day is finally here."

Mahama pledges Starlink Internet for high schools

YEN.com.gh also reported that the National Democratic Congress is riding on the new satellite internet service hype for a new education policy if it wins power.

As flagbearer John Mahama mentioned at a launch event, the party wants to have Starlink services at every school to allow access to online tutorials nationwide.

