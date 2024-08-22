The National Communications Authority has announced that Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, will officially commence operations in Ghana by the end of August 2024.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

This follows the successful completion of all administrative and licensing procedures with the authority.

Elon Musk’s Starlink now has official approval to operate in Ghana

Source: Getty Images

The authority said in a statement that the path is now clear for Starlink to offer its satellite internet services across the country.

Back in April, the government gave Starlink authorisation to operate in Ghana as Space X Starlink GH LTD.

This was in response to the internet disruption from undersea cable cuts.

The internet service provider at a point threatened to disconnect all subscribers in African countries that had not authorised their operations before April.

Starlink has always been scheduled to launch in Ghana in the third quarter of 2024.

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In Africa, Starlink operates in Nigeria, Mozambique and Rwanda. It has indicated plans to launch in Egypt, Benin, Senegal, Kenya, Togo, and Tanzania soon.

Attacks on regulator over data prices

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Communications Authority defended its management of the telecommunication sector amid concerns over data costs.

Protests online led to #DissolveNCAboard trending in July. The authority also assured Ghanaians that data prices will decrease by the fourth quarter of 2024.

It said the introduction of Next-Gen InfraCo's wholesale carrier-neutral open access network will likely decrease data prices.

The authority believes this would increase efficiency in the telecommunications space and reduce costs.

Source: YEN.com.gh