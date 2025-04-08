Celebrated Ghanaian musician AraTheJay's fans were elated after a video of him meeting Grammy Award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy surfaced online

The video was captured at Obi's House in Nigeria, where Nigerian musician Bella Shmurda did the introductions

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaian fans, while others hailed Bella Shmurda for introducing AraTheJay to Burna Boy

Sensational Ghanaian musician AraTheJay was introduced to Nigerian afrobeat musician Burna Boy by Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda at an event at Obi's House in Nigeria.

Bella Shmurda introduces AraTheJay to Burna Boy at Obi's House. Image Credit: @blacvolta and @aratheboy

Source: Instagram

AraTheJay meets Burna Boy

The Ghanaian music star was at Obi's House in Nigeria to party and also connect with other Nigerian musicians who were present at the venue.

In the video trending on social media, the Jesus Christ crooner was seen being introduced to Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy by Bella Shmurda.

It was not immediately clear what the conversation revolved around, but from the gestures the three musicians made it could be deduced that AraTheJay informed Burna Boy about his Fire song collaboration with Bella Shmurda released on March 27, 2025.

After exchanging pleasantries, Burna Boy walked away from Bella Shmurda and AraTheJay's section at Obi's House.

At the same venue, the thriving Ghanaian musician also got the chance to mount the DJ booth with Bella Shmurda to preview their newly released song, Fire, which was well-received by the crowd.

AraTheJay performs at Obi's house

Reactions as AraTheJay meets Burna Boy

Many Ghanaians in the comment section hailed Bella Shmurda for introducing AraTheJay to other big names in the Nigerian music industry, such as Burna Boy.

The gesture touched the hearts of many Ghanaians such that they advised A-list Ghanaian musicians to take a cue from the trending video.

Others analysed Bella Shmurda's gesture, considering he is a close friend to the late Nigerian musician Mohbad. This made many conclude that he (Bella) was overjoyed to have introduced AraTheJay to Burna Boy.

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

s.o.dferg_107 said:

"See how Bella dey happy for him🔥❤️."

iamjoshdre said:

"Ghanaian mainstream acts hope you people are seeing??? This is how you put young acts on. I know Burna would love Ara."

exhub.studio said:

"See how Ara en eye get 😂👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

sampson_paul12 said:

"This is how it should be Ghana 🇬🇭 Naija 🇳🇬 we are one ☝🏽 🔥🔥❤️."

kkcanibus said:

"I can tell Burna likes the branding😍."

AraTheJay meets Burna Boy through Bella Shmurda. Image Credit: @bella_shmurda, @arathejay and @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

AraTheJay's Fire song with Bella Shmurda

