The National Democratic Congress will provide Starlink Internet for all Senior High Schools

These internet sources will be in service of a policy to make teaching tutorials accessible online

Starlink's technology is said to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via orbiting satellites

The National Democratic Congress is riding on the Starlink satellite internet service hype for a new education policy if it wins power.

The party wants to provide Starlink services to every school to allow access to online tutorials nationwide.

The National Communications Authority has already authorised Starlink for use in Ghana. Source: John Dramani Mahama/Ministry of Education GH

NDC Flagbearer John Mahama outlined this policy during his party's manifesto launch in Winneba. The party manifesto is themed "Resetting Ghana".

"We will use 5g and low earth orbit system to improve the quality of education across the country by extending course tutorials to students everywhere."

"Under this, teachers will be filmed teaching courses online, and videos will be posted online on YouTube and on demand," Mahama said when delivering some highlights.

Starlink's technology delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via orbiting satellites.

The National Communications Authority recently announced that Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, will officially commence operations in Ghana by the end of August 2024.

The authority said in a statement noted Starlink's completion of all administrative and licensing procedures.

In April, the government authorised Starlink to operate in Ghana as Space X Starlink GH LTD.

This was in response to the internet disruption caused by undersea cable cuts.

Concerns over data prices

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Communications Authority defended its management of the telecommunication sector amid concerns over data costs.

Protests online led to #DissolveNCAboard trending in July. The authority also assured Ghanaians that data prices will decrease by the fourth quarter of 2024.

It said the introduction of Next-Gen InfraCo's wholesale carrier-neutral open access network would likely decrease data prices and increase telecom efficiency.

