Ephraim Danquah made history when he graduated as the Best West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) student at the Saint Mary's Boys' School (Marisco) in 2016.

He imprinted his name in the sands of time as the Overall Best Student of his graduating class in the WASSCE examination, making himself proud.

Danquah, who has a knack for excellence, has relived the moment as he emerged the Best Student in Communication Studies for 2021 during the 13th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a Twitter post, his alma mater eulogised his achievements, saying they are proud of him.

''#ImmaculateExcellence. A huge congratulations to Snr. Ephraim Danquah (Best WASSCE student of Marisco, 2016) for graduating as the Best Student in Communication Studies 2021, from The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). We are proud of you Ephraim,'' the university said.

2021 Valedictorian at UPSA

Meanwhile, Ali Inusah emerged as the 2021 valedictorian during the 13th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Inusah, who achieved a first-class degree in Accounting, made history as the 2021 Overall Best Student of his graduating class to clinch the feat.

But he walked a rocky path to become valedictorian, according to a Facebook post by Citi FM/TV journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Ghanaian Named in Top 10 for $1m Global Teacher Prize

Also, a Ghanaian teacher, Evans Odei, has been named a top 10 finalist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2021 partnered by UNESCO.

The US$1 million award, which is in its seventh year, is the largest prize of its kind.

Odei, a Mathematics teacher from the Achimota Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana, was selected from over 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world, a publication by the Varkey Foundation said.

