A Ghanaian teacher, Evans Odei, has been named a top 10 finalist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2021 partnered by UNESCO.

The US$1 million award, which is in its seventh year, is the largest prize of its kind.

Odei, a Mathematics teacher from the Achimota Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana, was selected from over 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world, a publication by the Varkey Foundation said.

Recognising outstanding contributions

The Global Teacher Prize was established to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession and shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

This year's Global Teacher Prize ceremony was held in Paris, France, by UNESCO.

Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, said:

''Inspirational teachers and extraordinary students alike deserve recognition for their commitment to education amid the learning crisis we see today.

''Now, more than ever, we must support them if we are to rebuild a better world in the wake of COVID.''

Working with GES

Evans Odei has been teaching for 20 years with the Ghana Education Service (GES) while at the Teacher Training College.

He has taught for 12 years at Swedru School of Business Senior High at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, Ghana.

In 2015, Odei was one of 64 teachers from 13 countries at the International Leaders in Educational Programs (ILEP) at Clemson University, South Carolina, USA.

Through this ILEP programme and other professional development courses, he developed skills to organise seminars and training workshops for teachers countrywide.

He has now trained 2,800 teachers in Ghana's basic and senior high schools.

Applications for the Global Teacher Prize

Applications and nominations for this year's Global Teacher Prize opened on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and closed on Sunday, May 16.

Teachers who applied for the Global Teacher Prize are being assessed on teaching practices, how they innovate to address local challenges, achieve demonstrable learning outcomes, impact the community beyond the classroom, help children become global citizens, improve the teaching profession, and gain recognition from external bodies.

The winner will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy, made up of prominent individuals.

The US$1m award was won last year by Indian village teacher Ranjitsinh Disale.

