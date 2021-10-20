Evans Mensah: 13-year-old Boy Builds Own Car with Phone Board and T&J Scraps

Evans Mensah, 13, of the Gomoa Mampong D/A Basic School in the Central Region, has built a car

A 13-year-old Ghanaian pupil, Evans Mensah of the Gomoa Mampong D/A Basic School in the Central Region, has built a car with a phone board and T&J scraps.

The junior high school student has a quest to pursue a career in Ghana's automobile industry.

This passion urged him to build the car with a phone board and T&J scraps, which runs perfectly without a challenge.

In a video online, the 13-year-old student is seen running a test on the newly built car in a classroom.

Mensah, who has a dream of manufacturing cars in Ghana and beyond, shared the moment with some of his colleagues.

The talented teenager's innovation is said to have inspired other pupils in his class to live their dreams.

12-year-old Ghanaian Student Builds Wooden Toy Car

Meanwhile, another talented boy, Kwodwo Antwi, has built a toy car using wood and a battery that enables the toy car to run.

The 12-year-old class six pupil of the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra was captured in a video cutting and fitting together the separate components of the toy car.

He recounted the processes he went through to finally build the moving toy car. The pre-teenager first gained traction and subsequently received a scholarship from Ashesi University.

Asiedua, who first shared the video of Antwi in a Twitter post, revealed he received a full scholarship from Ashesi University in trained in modules with Asustem Robotics, a STEM educator in Ghana.

''Y’all [you all] @Ashesi reached out to help after seeing this tweet! Prince has been given a full scholarship to be trained in certain modules with Asustem Robotics, a STEM educator in Ghana. He’ll be monitored by staff at Ashesi University and my team @FTFGhana. My heart is so full,'' she said.

Ghanaian Innovator Builds Bikes from Scrap Metals that Use Fuel

Also, Ibrahim Sumaila, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and innovator, has risen from poverty to become the founder of Ibrahim Spider, building bikes that run on oil mixed with gasoline despite his limited resources.

His small venture aims to solve a social problem for persons living with physical disabilities.

As a child, Sumaila had always wanted to be part of the people providing solutions in Ghana's automobile industry.

