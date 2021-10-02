Ibrahim Sumaila is the founder of Ibrahim Spider, a venture that builds bikes from discarded scrap metals

Born and raised in a deprived home, he discovered he could build cars using empty cans at age 10

Despite the financial limitations, Sumaila is making strides in the Ghana automobile industry

The father of three has a quest to help persons living with disabilities with his domestic-made bikes

Despite being born and raised in a financially deprived home, Ibrahim Sumaila has risen to become the founder of Ibrahim Spider, building bikes that run on oil mix with gasoline.

His small venture aims to solve a social problem for persons living with physical disabilities.

As a child, Sumaila had always wanted to be part of the people providing solutions in Ghana's automobile industry.

Meet that Ghanaian who Builds Bikes from Scrap Metals that Use Fuel

Source: Instagram

Discovering his talent

Born and raised in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, he discovered he could build cars and other electronic gadgets at age 10.

Through constant practice at the Akodzo Junior High School, where he received his early education, Sumaila moulded his talent to the admiration of his teachers.

But it was at the Don Bosco Vocational Training School that he finally settled on a career path.

Building the bikes

At 38, Sumaila has defeated impediments and is building bicycles and motorbikes propelled by two-stroke engines that use oil mix with gasoline or petrol. He uses discarded scrap metals in moulding the bikes, he said.

He told YEN.com.gh that he wants to expand the business to train more people in the craft because he has a quest to transfer his talent to others.

Sumaila, a father of three, further mentioned that this passion drives him towards achieving his goals.

''I need advanced tools to work. Also, I need an investor to finance the expansion of the business because I need a workshop to train people.

''I just love the work, and I want to use my talent to help other people, particularly people living with disabilities,'' he told YEN.com.gh in a recent phone interview.

Sumaila runs his business at Ashaiman, where he also builds camera dollies. He shared photos and a video of his designs with YEN.com.gh.

See them below:

