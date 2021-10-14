Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, has provided two girls in a village with new uniforms, bags, and sneakers to start school

He fulfilled a promise he made their parents when he first visited them in their village as part of a project to throw the spotlight on deprived Ghanaian schools

Teacher Kwadwo also handed over a brand new motorbike to the family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo, has provided two girls with new uniforms, bags, and sneakers to start schooling.

Teacher Kwadwo, who doubles as a comedian, fulfilled a promise he made to the girls' parents when he first visited them in their village.

Maabena and her big sister had not enrolled in school when he arrived in the village, and he made it his mission to provide them with the necessary educational items to start school.

Teacher Kwadwo Gives New Motorbike, Uniform, other Items to 2 Girls In a Village to Start School Photo credit: Teacher Kwadwo

Source: Facebook

Presenting the items

In a video he uploaded on his Facebook page, Teacher Kwadwo revealed he provided each of the girls with three uniforms, bags, and sneakers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He also presented a brand new motorbike to the family to help transport the children to school to prevent them from crossing a stream if they go on foot.

New initiative

Teacher Kwadwo is embarking on an initiative in several villages to throw the spotlight on deprived Ghanaian schools in underserved communities.

He met the children and later their parents during one of such trips.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Teacher Provides Pupils with School Uniforms

Early in September, Fredrick Mensah, a class one teacher, provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms on behalf of a donor.

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that a Good Samaritan named Tenisha Rosand reached out to him after posting about his love for his work as a teacher.

Mensah accompanied the post with photos of his class one pupils.

Meanwhile, a video of Fredrick Mensah hugging, dancing, handshaking, waving, fist and leg bumping with his pupils before entering his class for lessons has gone viral.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, added the tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

The adorable video that has raked in millions of views so far shows him and the students bonding in a heartwarming way before entering his class.

Source: Yen