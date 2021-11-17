Achimota Senior High School has been kicked out by Tamasco

Northern Region's star, Tamale Senior High School has kicked out Greater Accra's most hyped senior high school, Achimota from the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Achimota Senior High was taken out of the contest by only a two-point margin.

It clearly was not an easy contest for Achimota Senior High School as the fortified ‘Lions’, Tamasco had their noses in the front right from the beginning of the competition.

The stars of the North strived flawlessly to gain their place in the quarter-final stage of the championship.

Tamale Senior High School was awarded ¢2,400 after winning the Prudential Life NSMQ Star for their perfect score in the problem of the day.

At the end of the competition, Tamale Senior High School bagged 56 points while Achimota School hung back with 48 points. Kalpohin SHS sadly took the last position with only 14 points.

Many netizens have reacted to the victory of Tamasco on Twitter.

