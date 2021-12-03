A Nigerian student's examination preparations suffered a serious setback after he was visited by rodents while asleep

Sharing photos of the badly affected examination material, the young man revealed that he woke up to find it tampered with by rats

The distraught student who needed the material for an examination on Friday accused the rodents of seeking his academic failure

A Nigerian undergraduate has stunned the internet with the state he found his examination material in after waking up.

The student identified by his Facebook name Dreal Bayelsa Pikin had probably decided to rest a bit in preparation for his examination but woke up to find parts of it tampered with by rats.

He said the material was intended for an exam he had today Photo Credit: Dreal Bayelsa Pikin

Source: UGC

The young man shared a photo of his sad look while accusing the rodents of wanting to see him fail.

He rhetorically wondered what he would then read in preparation for the examination.

In the photos he shared on Facebook, the affected part was tampered with beyond redemption making it difficult for its reader to understand the message in the unaffected parts of the material.

He wrote:

"See What I woke up to see‍♂️ Amassoma Rats what have you done‍♂️

"Material for today’s Exams Has Been Eaten ‍♂️

"They want me to fail ‍♂️ wetin I go read now??"

Nigerians found it hilarious

Samson Benson wrote:

"Sorry but day buy food for it house na hungry cuz am."

Ebiakpo Gift stated:

"Your village people follow u to school "

Amaks Tari opined:

"Sorry. Borrow your friend own and read."

Enitee Godson thought:

"Hmm. Wicked people from d village have changed to rat to make u fail. (In the voice of prophetic church pastor). Their plan has failed ijn"

Nigerian man cries out as rats destroy his aluminium pot

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a Nigerian man had cried out after rats destroyed his aluminium pot.

According to the post sighted on his page, John said this happened after he travelled for just a month and the rats were overly hungry for food.

Quick checks made on the internet including Toropestny.com show that similar reports have been filed in the past and it has been established that rats are able to feed on metals.

Source: Yen