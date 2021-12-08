A man has stirred mixed reactions on social media after announcing his movement out of the country in style

He did this by sharing an old photo taken with his sister on the night he left the country, side by side their abroad picture

Many people however opined that there is no noticeable difference in his look since moving abroad

A man was 'roasted' by many people on the social media platform Twitter as he joined the 'then vs now' challenge.

The man excitedly made public on his Twitter handle his emigration to a foreign country by sharing an old photo along with a current one.

He shared a picture from the night he left Nigeria Photo Credit: @ilynem

Source: UGC

He captioned the post:

"My sister and I the night I left Nigeria vs My sister and I now."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the abroad photo he shared, the siblings maintained same angle they posed when the old photo was taken.

They also appeared to have more clothes on in the new photo which can be attributed to the weather condition abroad.

The emigrant didn't however disclose the country they moved to.

Many argue that there isn't any difference in their looks

@kinggozzi reacted:

"Nothing changed. Na just better backyard, good camera + you got more clothes on."

@Anamuamuamu said:

"Bros, you sweet pass when you dey naija ooh!!! But I prefer your sister when she dey outside ooh!!! Please allow her to call me, I have something to tell her. Thank you."

@_thatFulanigirl remarked:

"People saying nothing changed, are you people unto drugs or something sniffy? Can't you see there is a change in their location? Wasn't that the essence of this pic? Congratulations to you and your sis, ain't easy."

@Chukwu43059473 thought:

"Brother you can still wear those cloths here but the issue na climate change. No be UK again. Nigerians and their mentality eeeh, If a naija man travel out him don win lottery, anyways na our leaders cause am. Nothing changed bro, na just say u wear cold jacket that's all. BS."

Man marks 4 years of moving to the UK in style

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his new look as he marked 4 years of relocating to the UK.

The man who is reportedly a medical practitioner said he had quit his stay in Nigeria and moved to the United Kingdom 4 years ago.

The celebrant shared before and after photos on social media comparing his massive abroad transformation with his former look while in Nigeria.

He stated that the physical difference since he relocated to the UK cannot be denied wondering If God is a magician.

He wrote:

"Four years ago today I japa'ed from Nigeria. 4 years on the difference is palpable. Isn't God a magician?"

Source: Yen