I won't Frustrate Government’s Business; but I won't be its Errand boy - Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that he would under no circumstance become an errand boy for the executive arm of government.

In a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, Bagbin said, he holds allegiance to the people of Ghana and would adhere to the promises he made when he took office and not take any pressure from the government.

Addressing the House on Thursday, December 16, 2021, Bagbin said he will discharge his duties without fear or favor.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Bagbin Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

“... I would not superintend over a Parliament to frustrate Government business, But, I will equally not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive arm of government,” he emphasized.

Walking out of Parliament does not stop the business of the House

Bagbin has stated that parliamentarians who walk out of parliament do not in any way stop the business of the house.

Adjudicating proceedings in the House after his return from medical checks abroad, he said the staging of a walkout does not render parliament incapable of performing its functions.

He stated that there are many instances where walkouts and boycotts never succeeded in delaying whatever decision the house wanted to take.

NDC MP seizes speaker's seat as fight breaks out in parliament over ruling

Meanwhile, in the absence of Bagbin, there was chaos on the floor of the Parliament of Ghana with minority and majority members shoving and pushing each other over a rule by the speaker's replacement.

The confrontation between the two sides erupted after the Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu ruled to reject a motion tabled by the minority side.

The minority had moved for a vote to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget as passed by the all-majority side of the house on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, but was rejected.

