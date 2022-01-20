A young lady graduated with first class in law and became the best graduating student in her faculty

Dressed in her graduation gown, the lady wrote about how she achieved what many dreamt of getting

Netizens went to her comment section to praise her academic achievement as some said getting first class is not an easy task

A young lady, Olajumoke Sorungbe, has gone online to celebrate herself after emerging as the best graduating student in the faculty of law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Sharing a snapshot of the number of students with distinctions by faculty, she was the only person who got that feat in hers while others had multiples.

Many wanted it

Olajumoke said:

"Hundreds came with the dream, one attained it..."

Other pictures she shared on Twitter have her in her graduation gown. Messages of congratulations filled her comment section.

At the time of writing this report, the video gathered over 8,000 likes and hundreds of replies. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@AnieManny said:

"Congratulations!"

@josemex1p said:

"Wow congratulations."

@green_damy said:

"Plenty congratulations ma'am."

@thrivewithtayo said:

"Congratulations, Queen. All the best for the future!"

@Olutwitchy20 said:

"Congrats!!! First class in Unilag is getting harder by the day."

@DammieAje said:

"So proud to see this. Congratulations Jummm. I see you’re in Kano Campus( my dearest Bagauda). May I be the first to congratulate you on your BL (First Class)."

Source: YEN.com.gh