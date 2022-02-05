A hardworking Ghanaian lady has graduated with her master's degree from Cambridge University in England

Esinam Akyaa Osei-Bonsu has been celebrated by McKingtorch Africa, an environmental sustainability company in Ghana

The company shared impressive Instagram snaps of Esinam glowing for the camera in her graduation robe

A young lady from Ghana, Esinam Akyaa Osei-Bonsu, has clocked another milestone as she graduates with her master's degree from Cambridge University.

Despite the challenges many are dealing with owing to the prevailing pandemic, Osei-Bonsu successfully balanced her daily activities with her studies to achieve the feat.

She earned her master's in Environmental Policy from the prestigious university.

Celebrating hard work

In an Instagram post chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Ghana-based environmental sustainability company, McKingtorch Africa, celebrated Esinam for the achievement.

''Big congratulations to Mckingtorch Africa team member @ea_oseibonsu Esinam Akyaa Osei-Bonsu for graduating with a Masters Degree in Environmental Policy from Cambridge University in England. So proud of you,'' the company shared on Instagram.

Mckingtorch Africa released photos of Esinam sporting her graduation regalia, as she glowed for the camera. The snaps have garnered reactions.

