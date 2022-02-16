Ghanaian business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has earned a reputation for treating himself to some of the world's most expensive gifts on special occasions, including his birthdays.

The acclaimed founder of Despite Group splurged over US$3 million on a 2022 Bugatti Chiron as a 60th birthday gift to himself.

The expensive supreme sports whip adds to his fleet of luxurious rides that amount to millions of dollars in cash.

In his garage in one of his plush homes, Despite has a lineup of supper sports and vintage cars. YEN.com.gh has selected photos spotlighting five of the millionaire's most expensive luxury whips with details as reported by Pulse Ghana.

1. Bugatti Chiron:

Osei Kwame Despite's Bugatti Chiron has been confirmed to be worth over US$3 million.

YEN.com.gh gathered that Bugatti has made only 30 models of this car, and Despite's is the first in Ghana.

2. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster:

The millionaire owns a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, which costs US$4,500,000.

The deluxe whip was one of the plush vehicles displayed during his first son Kennedy Osei's wedding two years ago.

3. Bugatti La Voiture Noire:

The Founder and CEO of Despite Group is also the owner of the La Voiture Noire model from Bugatti said to costs around GHc18 million.

4. Rolls-Royce Sweptail:

Dr Osei Kwame Despite owns a couple of Rolls-Royce cars, including the 'Sweptail' model, said to be worth 13 million.

5. Mclaren Spider 720s:

The Ghanaian business mogul and media colossus reportedly acquired the luxury car in August 2018. The McLaren 720s Spyder has a starting price of US$315,000.

