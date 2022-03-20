Ghanaian afro-beats musician, Gyakie, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

The Forever hit singer completed her undergraduate studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST

Gyakie has sparked reactions over the photos she shared to celebrate the achievement with fans and public

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

The afro-beats sensation completed her studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Gyakie took to Twitter to make public the achievement on Sunday, March 20.

Photos of Ghanaian musician Gyakie. Source: Gyakie

Source: Twitter

Celebrating the achievement

''The sound has graduated,'' she shared along with photos.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The daughter of the high-life legend, Nana Acheampong, had to juggle her studies with her music career.

Her photos have, however, spiked a stir as many have reacted to one of the snaps highlighting her heavy 'chest'.

At the time of writing this report, her post had garnered 2,271 retweets, 155 quote tweets, and more than 17,000 Likes. The reactions are too sensitive to share here.

Read the comments underneath her post.

Gyakie released her first single in 2019 titled Love is Pretty, and followed up with another single called Never Like This.

The songbird dominated Ghana's music in 2020 with her song Forever, which was on her five-track EP, titled Seed, elevating her to the top of charts not only in Ghana but in Nigeria and Kenya.

Ghanaian Mom of 3 Graduates with PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology from University of Ghana

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mother of three from Ghana, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Ghana.

According to Wilhelmina, the past six years have been a great learning phase for her. And, her years of dedication and commitment to her goal have paid off.

She achieved her master's in Medical Biochemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before heading to the University of Ghana to pursue her PhD.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Wilhelmina Annie Mensah is not alone. Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh