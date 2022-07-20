At 13, Alena Analeigh has made history as the youngest person to be accepted into medical school in the United States of America

The genius has finished two and a half years of courses at Arizona State University (ASU) and Oakwood University

Alena will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine and complete 18

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A teenage prodigy named Alena Analeigh has made history as the youngest person to be accepted into medical school in the United States of America.

At 13, she also finished two and a half years of courses at Arizona State University (ASU) and Oakwood University.

When Alena was 12 years old, she got accepted to ASU to pursue an Engineering programme with dreams of working for NASA in the future.

Photos of Alena Analeigh. Credit: @BOSSOnCampus/@femalequotient

Source: Twitter

However, another passion took over after she attended one class in the field and quickly realised it was not where she wanted to go.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Despite the change in her career path, her quest to leave her footprints in the sands of time has not changed.

''I want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do,'' says Alena, according to 12 News.

Alena was inspired to switch her course from Engineering to the medical field after a trip to Jordan and The Brown STEM Girl foundation.

With her desire to find cures to viruses and improve healthcare, she wants to help show underrepresented communities that they can get help.

Alena will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine and complete at 18 if all goes well.

Black Man Denied by Almost Every Law School Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Lady Celebrates Becoming a Lawyer Read more:

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Briya Brown has become a first-generation attorney in her family after passing the bar, and she achieved this through hard work.

As a Black woman and the first person in her family to attain this feat, Brown said she achieved it with ''no guidance or handouts''.

Recounting her success story, she said: ''I passed the Bar exam. God said it, I believed it and declared it, and it is done!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh