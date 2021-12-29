A beautiful KNUST graduate has recently announced that she emerged as the overall second best student in her Telecommuncation Engineering class

Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu completed her undergraduate degree with a cummulative weighted average of 80.89

The young lady revealed she held the position of the best female student in her programme since first year

A gorgeous young lady by the name of Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu has recently taken to social media to share her exciting news of emerging as the overall second best student in her class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In her Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Yaa revealed that she completed her undergraduate degree in Telecommunication Engineering with a Cummulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 80.89.

Hillary posing for the camera Photo credit: Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

This excellent score made her the best female student since her first year at the university and gave her a place in the KNUST Provost list throughout her four years studies.

Hillary attributed her academic success to hardwork and grace.

At the time of this publication, the young lady's post has racked up close to 6,000 likes with 101 quote tweets and 982 retweets.

A few of the 240 comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh;

@AmericanEwe commented:

Best female student since the first year? Chaley. I had to read twice! Go you!.

@MickieAsare replied:

How do I get such a personality as my better half......I need that grace kum favour badly.

@eben_Maestro wrote:

You did it..... congratulations

From @Onipanua_:

Woww! 81 in Telecom engineering? Eii you people get head paa oo. Congratulations

@MercyMe43253609 shared:

Big Congratulations to you beautiful blackness Owusua.

