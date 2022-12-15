Joshua Amoah, a Ghanaian man who completed senior high school in 2014, has released his results

The Best Graduating Student in his Business class year group obtained 7As in the 2014 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Scores of commenters have basked in the glory of Amoah's stellar performance as many celebrated him

A Ghanaian man named Joshua Amoah has finally gone for his 2014 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) years after he completed school.

Photo of Joshua Amoah's WASSCE results. Credit: Joshua Amoah (LinkedIn).

Joshua Amoah emerges Best Graduating Student for 2014

According to him, he moved from being the 17th in form one first term to being the best student in his class. ''This was pure hardwork + zero talent.''

The LinkedIn user took to his account to celebrate the milestone with a photo of the results. ''Indeed, hard work breaks no bone,'' he said.

Netizens have basked in the glory of Amoah's achievement as many celebrated him.

See his results below:

Results of a Ghanaian man who emerged as Best Graduating Student in Business Class with 7As in 2014 WASSCE. Credit: Joshua Amoah.

Netizens celebrate Joshua Amoah after he shared his WASSCE results

Enoch Nyarkoh posted:

Congratulations on KASS. We do it better and make it look easier. Best wishes, disciple. I am an old boy, 2005 batch.

Joshua N. Amoah replied:

Thank you Enoch.

Enoch Asumadu Koranteng commented:

I can relate to the English bit. I was among the top 2 from the same faculty, the same school in 2001. Keep the academic fire burning.

Joshua N. Amoah replied:

Thank you, disciple!

Joseph Kwabena Dwumfour said:

KASS Business programme is one of the best. I completed it in 2007. That was a great result. Well done.

Joseph Kwabena Dwumfour commented:

Abdul-Rahim Sidiki posted:

Wow! There's talent in hard work. Moved from the 5th same time to the 1st in WASSCE too.

Halimatu Sadia commented:

You did extremely well.

Hagan Prince shared:

I now know why Joshua Nyarko Amoah was trending. Great work.

Adwoa Adu said:

Congrats, my fellow disciple. I also went to Super KASS.

Delight Jessica Agboada commented:

The last line cracked me up! Congratulations to you!

Jesse Twumasi-Ankrah reacted:

Congrats, Sir. I also attended KASS. Disciples .

Charlotte Forson-Abbey said:

Well done, Joshua.

Kwabena Osei-Owusu commented:

Disciples! I miss that school though. Abankus and his disco-lighted car bemo and his black-built body in his "madewo" shorts and Stepps behaving like he is the best teacher on the whole planet . Perry Antwi you can relate.

Brilliant Student From Twifo Praso With 6As in WASSCE Gains Admission Into UCC

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that Enoch Inkoom, an alumnus of Mfantsipim School in the Central Region of Ghana, appealed for financial support to meet the deadline for his admission fees.

The 21-year-old brilliant Ghanaian achieved 6As, a B2, and a B3 in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

