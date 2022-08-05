The Students Loan Trust Fund has intensified its campaign to get students loan beneficiaries to pay up

The Fund says from September this year it will begin prosecuting defaulters, some of whom have not paid a dime since 2012 when they took the loan

CEO of the Fund Kweku Agyei Yeboah said it was unfortunate that some beneficiaries have not paid their loans despite being employed

Authorities at the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) have disclosed plans to prosecute Ghanaians who took loans to support their education but have for over a decade failed to pay back.

CEO of the Fund Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah has said prosecution of persons who have failed to honour their students loan obligations will start in September 2022.

Mr Yeboah told state-owned Daily Graphic that the Fund wants to retrieve at least GH¢70 million this year.

“We consistently keep reminding people through their guarantors, text messages and other communication – emails, etc, as well as publish names and faces on our platforms and in the dailies.

"They have simply ignored all those and so we are resorting to the final action by sending the recalcitrant borrowers to court, prosecuting them to get the money back," he justified the move.

He said August 2022 was the final grace period for defaulters to pay up their debts.

Established in 2005, the SLTF provides financial support to eligible Ghanaian tertiary students.

The loan is intended to supplement the students’ own private resources, such as the financial support parents already give them.

Beneficiaries are charged 10% every year on the loan amount advanced to them.

According to the SLTF although some beneficiaries are gainfully employed they are refusing to pay back their loan and the interest.

