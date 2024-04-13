A KNUST graduate has become the first African female Public Relations Officer for Purdue University's Graduate Students Government (PGSG) in the US

Shalom Ablavi Kpetsu is the first African woman to hold such a position in the university's long history dating back to 1869

Her achievement has earned recognition from the esteemed Voice of KNUST on X, sparking praises for the trailblazer

Shalom Ablavi Kpetsu, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumna, has become the first-ever female African Public Relations Officer for Purdue University Graduate Students Government (PGSG) in the US.

This trailblazing feat makes her the first African female to step into this role since the university's inception in 1869 and the Graduate Students Government (SRG) in 1985.

KNUST alumna Shalom Kpetsu becomes first African woman PRO for Purdue University in US. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Ablavi Kpetsu garnered a unanimous vote by the Purdue Graduate Students Senate (46 votes of confidence, 0 votes of no confidence), making her the first person to receive unwavering approval in the student government's history.

This milestone adds to her achievements, including emerging as the overall best student of the College of Humanities and Social Science during the 2022 KNUST graduation. She bagged a cumulative weighted Average (CWA) of 84.61.

Voice of KNUST amplifies Ablavi Kpetsu's achievement below:

Netizens commend Shalom Ablavi Kpetsu

The post by the revered Voice of KNUST on X garnered accolades and admiration for Ablavi Kpetsu.

