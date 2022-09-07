Nii Annerquaye Abbey, an inspiring young Ghanaian man who most recently graduated from Columbia University, has landed an internship job at Bloomberg, New York

The alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism shared online that he will be working as a data journalist at the media establishment

Many of his loved ones congratulated him in the comment section, while some wished him well in his new endeavor

Nii Annerquaye Abbey, an inspiring young Ghanaian man who most recently graduated from Columbia University, has secured an internship job at Bloomberg, New York, USA.

He shared the new milestone via his socials, where he also announced his graduation from the Ivy League school.

''Personal news. My new work address is 731 Lexington Avenue, New York City. I’m working as a data journalist at Bloomberg, New York. Wish me luck,'' his new post read.

Annerquaye (R), Annerquaye and his colleagues (L). Credit: @annerquaye

Source: Twitter

The Ghana Institute of Journalism alumnus posed in a photo with his colleagues at the media company, which gained reactions from his followers and well-wishers.

At the time of this publication, the post had garnered 86 retweets, 11 quote tweets, and 1,090 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

@Dani77k said:

Brooooo! Congrats, Charley, send dollars.

@JustDzifa commented:

Good luck with the new adventure.

@eastsportsman reacted:

Congratulations, bro.

@stephendonkor said:

Congratulations.

@Fentuo reacted:

This is awesome! Congratulations, bro!

@JQ_bebe said:

Congratulations! We made “international journalist” official All the best Nii.

@AlexQuain2 said:

Congrats, bro. The sky is your limit. I'm proud when I see guys from Laterbiokorshie going higher.

@pepjunia shared:

Congratulations, bro.

@_KodjoMensah reacted:

Congratulations senior. Make you proud!

@Ehansoni1 said:

Congratulations champ.

@gwiafe reacted:

Congrats, bossman.

@enchilso said:

Congratulations, and good luck in your endeavors.

Source: YEN.com.gh