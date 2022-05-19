A Ghanaian man who has gained admission to Columbia University in the US has recently opened up about his academic journey

Richard Abbey recounted that about 20 years ago, he sat for the Basic Examination Certificate Examination and got aggregate 19 and felt he had failed in life

An overjoyed Ghanaian young man known as Richard Abbey has recently taken to social media to open up about his feat in life.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @annerquaye, he recounted that after sitting for the Basic Examination Certificate Examination about 20 years ago, he got aggregate 19 and he thought life was over.

Excited Richard posing for the camera Photo credit: Richard Annerquaye Abbey/LinkedIn, @annerquaye/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Over the years, he has worked hard and has successfully gained admission to study at Columbia University in the US.

"Dear Twitter fam, I’m not sure this was meant to happen. 20 years ago I got aggregate 19 in the BECE. I felt it was over before it started. And now look at me bagging an Ivy League degree. Never say never. Thanks #GodDey"

Many Ghanaians who saw Richard's post did not hesitate to congratulate him on his achievement. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close of 30 retweets with 3 quote tweets and over 130 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Muftawu_Nabila commented:

My compound mate. Congrats! My Lartebiokorshie cluster of schools, mate.

@evronhughes wrote:

Congratulations, Nii. What next: home or "away."

@Ehansoni1 replied:

Congratulations God is the Greatest

@stephendonkor commented:

It is the doing of the Lord. Congratulations

@KwesiBenedict wrote:

God is Here and He is Faithful. He is the Greatest and there is nothing impossible for HIM.

