Trailblazer Naziha Amin Gombillah made history when she graduated with a first-class from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

She became the first person to earn a first-class from UPSA Law School at the second session of the 14th congregation.

But her journey was marked by setbacks after failing Mathematics in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSC).

Photos of Trailblazer Naziha Amin Gombillah.

Source: Facebook

Rising above her challenges

Despite the rough patches that included resitting her WASSCE, she sailed through. The drawback delayed her university ambition but could not derail her quest for higher education.

Gombillah graduated with a Final Cumulative Grade Point Average (FCGPA) of 3.72 and emerged as the valedictorian of her 2022 graduating class at UPSA.

Making herself and her parents proud

Speaking about her achievement, the goal-oriented graduate who aspires to be an international energy law expert, a lecturer, and a doyen in the sphere says what seemed like a setback for her a few years ago was the beginning of multiple opportunities for her.

Even at the university, she faced turbulent times but giving up never crossed her mind

''I had started it, so I had to complete it. I had to make my parents proud, she said, per UPSA.

The Accra Girls Senior High School alumna is a native of Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

