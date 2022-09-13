A University of Professional Studies, Accra graduate has recently opened up about successfully bagging a degree in Accounting and Finance

In a LinkedIn post, Gabriel Obodai Annan revealed that he studied General Arts in secondary school but wanted to challenge himself hence picked up a Business program

The Mfantsipim School old boy bagged a Final 3.55/4 and had his parents and mentors to thank for their support

A driven Ghanaian young man has recently got many on social media congratulating him after sharing his success story after a change in his field of studies.

Gabriel at UPSA graduation grounds and posing for the camera Photo credit: Gabriel Obodai Annan/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Gabriel Obodai Annan had him recounting that he studied General Arts at Mfantsipim School and ended up graduating as the best Geography student. Still, he chose to challenge himself and applied to pursue a degree in Accounting and Finance at the University.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra recent graduate, shared that he gained admission to pursue a program in his previous field at the University of Ghana, Legon, but was up for something new hence, he declined.

"I was ready for a new challenge in a new field altogether, switching from Arts to pursuing Business. I had to psych up because I knew I had a lot of work ahead of me; my goals and expectations could not have made me settle for less."

Gabriel revealed that starting from scratch in the business field was not easy, but he was determined to succeed and hence put in the work. As a result, he graduated with a final GPA of 3.55, just a few decimal points away from first-class.

He went ahead to express his gratitude to his parents, sibling and everyone who has supported him on his journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh