Three more students have been placed into police custody over the recent violent clashes at KNUST

It follows the earlier arrest of two suspects who were remanded into police custody to help with the investigations

A video showing loved ones in tears at the court premises during the trial of the three suspects on Friday has gained reactions

Three more students have been remanded into police custody over the recent violent clashes at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Emmanuel Appiah Amoah aka Soldier Ba, Eugene Nuamesi, and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong aka Zongo Chief are all students of the establishment.

On Friday, September 23, the Asokore Mampong District Court presided over by Hilda Esther Wryter charged the trio with rioting and causing criminal damage, bringing the number of students arrested to five out of 62.

Lawyers for the three suspects prayed the court to grant bail to the three but the court refused.

Earlier court order

The arrest of the three students follows the court's warrants to arrest 62 persons suspected to be involved in the violence on the KNUST campus.

This was after it had remanded the two suspects in custody for the second time to allow the prosecution to arrest other suspects and gather enough evidence, according to Joy News.

Loved ones break down in tears

In a Facebook video uploaded by Joy News, persons assumed to be loved ones of the three students are seen shedding tears at the court premises.

The clip capturing a woman and a young lady crying has garnered reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How social media reacted

Foster Boadi said:

Next time when they get out of this, they will know their level and learn sense. Your parents struggling to pay university fees and u go there and misbehave like this.

Abandenden Prayer commented:

Hmm, next time go out and fool.

Ofori William said:

I'm happy about this. They must use them as an example in Ghana. Indiscipline is too much in Ghana.

Hanna Sarfo posted:

My problem is they are probably from poor homes ooo. But they go to university the choose bad friends. Always dey low-key. Complete and go home. After all, it's just a piece of paper called a certificate that you will get at the end.

Wofa Yaw said:

Good. In everything, think about the consequence.

KNUST Clash: Concerned Katangees Claim They Acted In Self-Defence

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that concerned students of University Hall (Katanga) have claimed they acted in self-defence during Thursday night's clash at the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a statement issued on Friday, August 19, they debunked claims of instigating the violent confrontation on the university campus.

The students claim they had to act to defend themselves after some members of Unity Hall (Continental) attacked them during their 'Zulu Procession'.

