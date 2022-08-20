Concerned students of University Hall (Katanga) have claimed they acted in self-defence during a clash at KNUST on Thursday, August 18

They debunked claims of instigating the violent confrontation on the university campus during their 'Zulu Processiont' in a statement issued on Friday

The Katangees urged the security personnel who escorted them during the match to speak the truth about the events leading to the clash

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Concerned students of University Hall (Katanga) have claimed they acted in self-defence during Thursday night's clash at the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a statement issued on Friday, August 19, they debunked claims of instigating the violent confrontation on the university campus.

The students claim they had to act to defend themselves after some members of Unity Hall (Continental) attacked them during their 'Zulu Procession'.

Photos used for the purpose of this story. Credit: Citi News/ Graphic Online

Source: UGC

''We want to draw the attention of the school and the entire Ghanaian populace to the fact that whatever happened yesterday, no matter the intensity, was an attempt to defend ourselves from these uncouth people who do not care about values or tradition.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''We believe the report of the security personnel on duty yesterday would be enough to clear all doubts,'' the statement read in part.

The concerned Katangees called on the security personnel who escorted them in the match to speak the truth about the events leading to the clash.

Read the complete statement below:

Statement of Concerned Katangees. Credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

Statement of Concerned Katangees. Credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

Katanga Gets The Internet Buzzing With Their Ritual Practices Ahead of Hall Week

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of the University Hall, popularly known as Katanga Hall, displayed their rich culture during Hall Week.

The ritual, which they term ZULU, is performed as part of their annual Hall Week Celebration on the KNUST campus

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of UTV Ghana, the students were half-dressed, with some wearing masks and wigs to hide their identity. Others also had body paints to also hide who they were.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh