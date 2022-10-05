After a show-stopping performance at the GUBA Awards in Rwanda, Stonebwoy made his way to Kenya

The dancehall musician visited top Kenyan media houses and hung out with some of Kenya's biggest music stars

His time with artists such as Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones got fans excited at the thought of a possible collaboration

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Stonebwoy is on a mission to conquer the world. The Everlasting singer visited Kenya to promote his latest single GIDIGBA (Firm and Strong). While in the East African country, he stopped by top media houses such as NRG Radio, Trace Eastern Africa and Homeboyz Radio.

Stonebwoy also visited top Kenyan artists such as Red San, Nakita, rapper Khaligraph Jones and music group Sauti Sol. He was captured recording music with Khaligraph Jones who has previously collaborated with Sarkodie.

The multiple award-winning singer shared a video of his trip to Kenya on his social media account. The video showed the meetings he had in Kenya and a glimpse of his video call with his children Jidula and Janam.

He captioned his video,

Be Genuine To Your Role They May Not praise you for it, but they’ll respect you for it.. -Sir Patrick Quarcoo #Gidigba

His trip to Kenya comes after he performed at the GUBA Awards in Rwanda and the Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

Celebrities and Fans React to Stonebwoy's Kenya Trip Vlog

Actress Salma Mumin, and media personalities Andy Dosty and Dentaa hyped Stonebwoy in the comments section. Fans also spammed his comments with fire and heart emojis.

In other news, Stonebwoy shared a photo dump from his Global Citizen Festival performance. His post highlighted some exclusive shots from his stage as well as the people he met backstage. The dancehall singer also showed off his outfit.

Backstage, he met Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Oxlade. Stonebwoy also met President Nana Akufo-Addo and the first lady.

