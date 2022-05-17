The University of Ghana, Legon has been declared as the tertiary institution with the top scientist in Ghana

The ranking was done by Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 Version 2 based on the scientiﬁc performance and added value of the scientiﬁc productivity of individual scientists

Dr. Dwomoa Adu, a Senior Research Fellow in the University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences emerged first out of the 1,000 top scientists in the country

University of Ghana, Legon has recently taken to their official Twitter account to share the news of being rated as the highest tertiary institution in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had the university sharing that the ranking was done by he Alper-Doger (AD) Scientific Index 2022 Version 2.

The AD Scientiﬁc Index is a ranking and analysis system which considers the scientiﬁc performance and added value of the scientiﬁc productivity of individual scientists. It also provides rankings of institutions based on the scientiﬁc characteristics of affiliated scientists, ug.edu.gh reported.

The post also revealed that the ranking scheme declared University of Ghana as the institution which has produced 270 of the scientists in the country.

A publication sighted on the website of University of Ghana stated that Dr. Dwomoa Adu, a Senior Research Fellow in the University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences was declared by AD Scientiﬁc Index 2022 Version 2 as the best scientist in Ghana.

The university also had other lecturers occupying the 6th, 7th, 9th, 13th, 16th and 19th position of the best 1000 scientist in the country.

The report also shared that the feat achieved by the lecturers of the university follows from the Webometrics ranking the school as the first in Ghana.

