A young Ghanaian boy is appealing for support in order to further his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Inusah Duul has been admitted at KNUST to read a B.SC Architecture and must report to campus on January 14

His main challenge now is how to raise ₵2,200 to pay for his accommodation fees before the deadline date

The dream of a young Ghanaian boy to become an architect is on the line because the money to pay for his accommodation fees has become a daunting task.

Inusah Duul, the intelligent boy who has gained admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to pursue a BSC Architecture remains uncertain whether he will journey to Kumasi from Sorbelle, a small farming community in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region because of financial constraints.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the product of Nandom Senior High School who sat for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and had 7As and 1B said life has taken an unexpected twist since he completed school.

With both of his parents working as peasant farmers, Duul recounted how he had to engage in a number of activities with the hope of raising money to fund his education.

“My parents are peasant farmers. For over a year I have involved myself in so many activities including illegal mining thinking I would be able to get momey to pay my academic and residential fees” he said.

At the moment, Inusah said he needs money to pay for his accommodation before the academic year of the first-year student begins on January 14, 2023.

“I have the school fees but I will be happy if I get financial support of GH₵2,200 to be able to pay my accommodation fees,” he added.

Anyone who wishes to support Inusah can contact him on +233546741154 and +233592023760.

