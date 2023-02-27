The milestone of former National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) participant Doreen Tachie-Donkor, has inspired scores of netizens on social media

The milestone of former National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) participant Doreen Tachie-Donkor, has inspired scores of netizens on social media.

Edward Asare, a social media influencer and digital marketer from Ghana praised her efforts in a LinkedIn post.

Doreen Tachie-Donkor's impressive milestones

According to the digital marketer, Doreen won the Best Female BECE Student title in her region. She also represented Fijai Senior High School in the National Science and Math Quiz.

''According to Doreen, it’s easy for her to comprehend mathematics. So from a very young age, she knew her career will be in STEM,'' Asare claimed.

Asare added that Doreen is a typical student with chains of A’s on her results slips.

People impressed with Doreen Tachie-Donkor's achievements

Following his post, netizens took to the comments section to heap accolades on Doreen.

OPPONG SAMUEL commented:

Well done, girl. Greatness ahead.

Terkper Stephen posted:

An inspiration to other young females out there!

David Quaynor said:

''I've known her for some time while on campus, and despite having all these achievements, she's very down to earth. Kudos Doreen Tachie-Donkor .

Doreen Tachie-Donkor replied:

Thanks .

Johnson Kofi Awua commented:

The best is yet to come. Please soar higher.

Kolawole Joshua reacted:

Congratulations. Greater level to attain.

Mitchell Rivers posted:

Congratulations, Doreen! Keep up the Great Work.

Moses Owusu commented:

KNUST graduate is first full professor of Pure Mathematics in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Kwara Nantomah, a senior lecturer at the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science, has become Ghana's first full-time Pure Mathematics professor.

The trailblazer also creates history as the nation's youngest professor of mathematics.

Dr Nantomah praised God for the accomplishment and thanked his teachers for their assistance.

