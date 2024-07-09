Achimota School has been found liable for the death of one of its students eight years ago and made to pay over GH¢600,000

The judge held that the school owed a duty of care to the child since he was left in their care

The 15-year-old student died on December 4, 2016, at the 37-Military Hospital, after illness

Achimota school, a housemaster and the Attorney General, who were defendants in the case, are to pay GH¢400,000 in general damages and GH¢200,000 in damages for negligently causing the death of a student as well as an extra GH¢10,000 cost to the plaintiffs.

The student, 15-year-old Kervin Kofi Moses, died on December 4, 2016, at the 37-Military Hospital after an illness.

He had felt unwell and complained of Malaria but was not believed by the school despite his worsening condition.

According to reports from the trial, Kervin contacted his mother, who tried to intervene but was not believed by the housemaster of her son's Fraser House.

His mother testified during cross-examination that she requested permission to take Kervin to the hospital herself, but the housemaster declined. Most of her messages to the school were not answered.

The judge, in his decision, held that the school owed a duty of care to the child since he was left in their care.

Recent SHS deaths

Earlier in the year, the parents of a student at Akim Sweduro Senior High School blamed the management of the school for the death of their son.

The parents accused the school of not allowing their son to leave school for medical attention.

This report came as the police Criminal Investigations Department investigated the death of a 16-year-old student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School.

The student, Stacey Okyere, who had complained of severe stomach pains, passed away last week.

Some reports say the school nurse accused the girl of feigning illness.

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father, questioned the inability of the school to take his daughter to a hospital.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

