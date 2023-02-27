A Ghanaian lecturer, Dr Kwara Nantomah, has made history as the first Ghanaian full professor in Pure Mathematics in Ghana

The achievement makes the educator at Ghana's C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science the nation's youngest-ever full professor of Mathematics

The alumnus of KNUST celebrated the milestone on Facebook, receiving several congratulations from family and friends

A senior lecturer at the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science, Dr. Kwara Nantomah has become the first Ghanaian full professor of Pure Mathematics in Ghana.

The trailblazer also makes history as the youngest Ghanaian to attain a full professorship in Mathematics.

Nantomah credits God for academic achievement

Dr Nantomah credited God for the achievement and thanked his teachers for their support.

Former KNUST student becomes first full professor in Pure Mathematics in Ghana. Photo credit: Kwara Nantomah.

Source: Facebook

''Glory be to God! I have been promoted to the rank of Full Professor of Mathematics. This makes me the First Full Professor of Pure Mathematics in Ghana and the Youngest Full Professor of Mathematics in Ghana.

''It would not have been possible without you. May God richly bless you all. I dedicate this achievement to all my teachers (from primary to university). Shalom,'' he said.

Prof Nantomah graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a BSc in Mathematics and an MPhil in Mathematics.

Afterward, he graduated with a doctorate in Mathematics from the University for Development Studies. Before his recent elevation, he served as an Associate Professor of Mathematics and the Dean of the Faculty of Mathematical Sciences at CKTUTAS.

Netizens celebrate Nantomah's achievement

Abdul Sommed Zakaria commented:

Congratulations, Prof under your tutelage, you made mathematics very simple and entertaining. May this feat bring forth more opportunities and blessings.

Jalaludeen Masoud posted:

Congratulations, Prof. Well done.

Nde N Titus reacted:

Congratulations. Prof Great achievement. All the best, sir.

Nasir Zuu said:

Congratulations to you, Professor Kwara Nantomah, may Almighty Allah bless you more.

JA Abaayiili commented:

Congratulations, Prof You merit it. We thank God for your life.

Peter Ayine Atandoh said:

Congratulations, Professor.

James Baiden-Amissah commented:

Congratulations, Prof. God richly bless you.

Abdulai Ziblim reacted:

Determination is the ladder to success. Congratulations, Prof Kwara.

Imoro Alhassan commented:

Prof, where are we converging to have this ceremonial celebration? The Lord has been gracious to you, and I particularly share in your glory. May you enjoy your new status quo. Congratulations.

Bayel Timothy said:

Congratulations, Prof. Well deserved. Your understanding of mathematics is legendary. We are proud of you and your accomplishments.

Source: YEN.com.gh