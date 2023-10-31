Prempeh College has gone public regarding the defeat suffered by OWASS in the NSMQ finals

The five-time champions reminded OWASS that its 21-year NSMQ trophy drought still continues

Many people who saw the post also shared diverse reactions about Prempeh College's post

Prempeh College has reacted to the defeat suffered by their city rivals, Opoku Ware School (OWASS), in the final of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Taking to Facebook, the five-time champions, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, shared a photo of an OWASS student looking dejected and alone in his thoughts.

The five-time champions, in a caption to the photo, said the defeat suffered by OWASS to Presec does not come as a surprise.

The post added that the move to prevent OWASS from advancing to the finals was to save them from humiliation.

It also reminded OWASS that its 21-year NSMQ trophy drought still continues.

"What an old man sees while seated, a child can not see when standing. Owass going to the finals was always going to be a disaster. We were trying to save them from this mess but. their big mouths did not allow them to see. Over 20 years since they last won a trophy, and 2 wins out of 10 finals is an atrocious statistic. Stay tuned," the post read.

At the end of the finals, Presec took home the trophy after getting 40 points, Achimota School came in second with 28 points, and OWASS took the third spot with 23 points.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 500 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the post by Prempeh

Netizens who saw the post laughed at the move by Prempeh to tease OWASS.

Francis Agyei-Kissi commented:

What goes around comes around. Remember that

Alidu Baula reacted:

Cassius Cashes Slybrewer Sebastianpains , u should be banned from competing in the finals . 9 finals 2 wins and the last win was 21 years ago. Ashi mu ooooo.

Ebenezer Nana Kwadwo Amofa indicated:

Prempeh College ur pains is normal ...Owass presented a Form 1 Second Term student to beat ur Form 3 students hands down so is normal to put up such post.....Good Morning

Presec win eight NSMQ trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec clinched their 8th NSMQ trophy by defeating Achimota School and OWASS.

This victory marked the second back-to-back win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh