A young student of St Louis Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana caught the attention of her colleagues during a gathering to thrill themselves.

The young girl captivated her audience with her energetic dance moves as she took over the roomy dance floor.

St Louis girl entertains students

She appeared in a short clip shared on TikTok by Nanawusuofficial, wearing a white t-shirt over a pair of khaki shorts and matching black sandals.

St Louis SHS girl wows with her dance moves. Photo credit: @nanawusuofficial.

Source: TikTok

The spirited solo dancer exuded confidence while showing her skills, dancing to an upbeat song.

She performed a series of spirited motions, erupting cheers from her friends. More than 500 internet users have viewed and reacted to the video.

How netizens reacted to the video of St Louis female dancer

Leeman said:

No competition.You are great.

Sammyvibes commented:

I love this, girl.

Source: YEN.com.gh