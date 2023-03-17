A heartwarming video shows a female school teacher having a fun time with her pupils as they arrive at school

In the video, each kid was asked to choose between a hug, dance, and other forms of exchanging pleasantries

The children were so intelligent and excited as they chose their preferred method of greeting their teacher

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A teacher has been hailed online over her sweet manner of relating with and welcoming her children to school.

The school children were expected to choose a hug, dance, high five, or a butterfly move as they arrived.

Teacher welcomes pupils in grand style. Photo Credit: @kissy_dancan

Source: UGC

In the video, the pupils moved happily, one after the other, to greet their teacher with their preferred method.

The video attracted so many reactions from netizens who admired how intelligent and witty the children were.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, some people were more fascinated by the fact that most male pupils chose to hug their teacher.

Social media reactions

@Monnie said:

"Boys with hugs."

@ummu najma commented:

"Kids are very smart mashallah with their beautiful teacher."

@Chocolate added:

"Who else realises boys with hugs anyway they're so smart."

@wangari wrote:

"You are an amazing teacher."

@bellemillan5 reacted:

"Adorable."

@naseriangladys1 said:

"And I completed my primary school education without even shaking my teachers hand."

@Ella Kats 256 said:

"Nice teacher the dance for me."

@nanyangemiriam wrote:

"Thanks teacher for loving Ur children feel like hugging you also."

@mirembe 8113 added:

"It motivates them; thanks dear teacher."

@essy commented:

"The hugs for me."

@dianadaniel373 wrote:

"Boys with hugs, this is hilarious."

@Upendo reacted:

"I like it so much."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian teacher's special way of welcoming his pupils to class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a class one Ghanaian teacher, Fredrick Mensah, came up with a warm way of welcoming each student into his class daily.

Mensah, a teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, added the tension-easing practice of 'class entering greeter' to his special way of welcoming his pupils to class.

An adorable video that has raked in seven million views so far shows him and the students bonding heartwarmingly before entering his class.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng