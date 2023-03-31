Professor Kwara Nantomah, the first and youngest Pure Mathematics professor in Ghana, has recounted his journey to the field

Nantomah said he originally intended to be a teacher but decided to become a nurse to appease his family

The trailblazer recalled turning to math after getting injured in an accident on the way to the nursing school interview

Professor Kwara Nantomah, Ghana's first and youngest Pure Mathematics professor, has detailed his path to the field in a recent interview on Joy Prime.

He claimed that despite not having any interest in nursing, most family members put pressure on him to pursue that career. Nantomah recounted that he wanted to become a qualified teacher but chose nursing to please his family.

In the exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, Prof Nantomah disclosed that he applied to a nursing programme in Bawku, in the Upper East Region, to pursue a career as a nurse.

First youngest Ghanaian Pure Math Professor Kwara Nantomah recalls how his lost hand motivated him. Photo credit: Joy Prime/ Kwara Nantomah (Facebook).

Source: UGC

Accident compels Kwara Nantomah to pursue Maths

However, he was injured in an accident on the way to the nursing school interview which led to him losing a hand. Prof Nantomah said he turned to Maths because nursing required him to use both hands.

"A tragic accident I experienced served as inspiration in part. The fact that we have left and right was a hurdle to me, but that is only due to human notation.

I then understood that it shouldn't be difficult. In some respects, mathematics or pure math, for that matter, fit my goal because it had little to do with the practical, which would have presented me with difficulties. So, it was acceptable to proceed in pure mathematics," he said.

How Nantomah's lost hand inspired him

Prof Nantomah claimed that his lost hand served as an inspiration as he took on the challenge to show his family that there was still hope.

Throughout his professional progress, quickly switching to writing with his left hand proved to be a considerable obstacle.

"The biggest obstacle was learning to write with my left hand after the injury," he said. "That was my biggest obstacle, but I overcame it," he added.

For the majority of pupils, particularly in Ghana, mathematics is recognised to be the most challenging subject. Yet, Prof Nantomah asserted that the course is among the simplest to learn.

He believes that mathematics is the best course for reducing student anxiety. He emphasised that math tutors must engage children in the topic.

KNUST graduate becomes first full professor of Pure Mathematics in Ghana

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a senior lecturer at the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science, Dr Kwara Nantomah, became the first Ghanaian full professor of Pure Mathematics in Ghana.

He also made history as the youngest Ghanaian to attain a full professorship in Mathematics.

