A student of Ghana Secondary Technical School has gone viral after he was filmed giving an interview in English

In the video, the junior student had difficulty expressing himself in the English language and also looked jittery

Ghanaians who reacted to the video remained divided in their opinion over the interview by the young student

Ghana Secondary Technical School(GSTS) is trending for all the wrong reasons after a video of one of its students speaking in an interview surfaced on the internet.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the young GSTS student standing alone when suddenly a female student from a different school approached him with the aim of getting his expectations of the interschool competition.

Quizzed on what his thoughts of the event were, the junior student who gave his name as Emmanuel Annoh retorted that he did not get to witness the competition mainly because he was at the sick bay.

He added that he only came to the venue in search of his senior house prefect.

At that point, the interviewer then wished the boy a speedy recovery. However, the student's answer to that statement was most unexpected.

At first, he looked confused after hearing the expression after which asked what it meant.

Efforts to simplify the expression rather confused him more, hence, to prevent further embarrassment, the interviewer thanked him for his time and just left.

Video of GSTS boy in an interview generates talking points

The 27-second video has generated talking points online with some wondering how a student of a grade A school like a GSTS could fail to understand what is considered a basic English expression:

@swaisat11

As the girl compliment am then I know that was gonna be the beginning of his downfall

@KofiJesus45

By their apor we shall know dem

Others also defended him saying the boy's inability to answer the questions doesn't make him an unintelligent student besides he clearly stated he was sick:

@hearttooclean

Lol I’ve seen people bad in expressing themselves in English but were very brilliant. Leave the guy alone

Klem Labile Pogba

The sickness enter ein head. Allow

@Energie_tinz

Please forgive him,the guy already stated he wasn’t well

