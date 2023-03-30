Sylvester Sapathy, an alumnus of KNUST who got first class has opened up on his journey to becoming a graduate

The old student of KASEC said he often had to travel to Accra when school was on vacation to do menial jobs to help in the payment of his fees

The intelligent young man has plans of furthering his education with the hope to become a lecturer or military man in the future

An intelligent young man has opened up on how he defied the odds and persevered in his quest to attain academic excellence.

Sylvester Sapathy, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who was part of the Class of 2022 in an interview with YEN.com.gh said his ambition to one day become a university graduate did not come easy as he had to grapple with the issue of funding.

Young KNUST graduate opens up on the hurdles he faced in his bid to complete the university Photo credit: Sylvester Sapathy LinkedIn

The old student of Kadjebi-Asato Secondary School (KASEC) recalled how he often moved to Accra to do menial jobs to generate money to help in the payment of his fees.

"After SHS I became a security man at the Tema Port during the time the expansion works were ongoing. It was because of that job that I was able to get money to buy my university forms and also support my expenses at school when I first started"

He continued "during my time, I never had the opportunity of going for an internship because I always that time to travel Accra and do construction work so I support my elder brother pay my fees"

Sylvester succeeded in his quest

After four, years his hard work paid off, Sylvester graduated from the university with a first class in Economics and is currently doing his national service with at Ghana Armed Forces.

Quizzed on what first plans are going forward, the young man said he hopes to join the army but would still want to pursue further education.

"I would want to join the military, but I would like to do my masters because I would also like to become a lecturer if my dream of entering the military doesn't materialize," he said.

Sylvester is hoping that benevolent groups, individuals, or organizations would come to his aid and support him financially to realize his dream of further education.

"I am ever ready to do my masters and I am pleading with benevolent groups to come to my aid,” he said.

