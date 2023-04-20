Nigerian actor Uti Nwachukwu has accused Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse of copying his work without giving him credit

Sir Uti, as he is popularly known, said that Wesley Kesse should have shown respect and contacted him before going ahead to replicate his work

He added that Kesse should have known better as he was also a content creator

Nigerian actor Uti Nwachukwu, known as Sir Uti, has charged Ghanaian content creator Wesley Kesse with idea theft.

According to the former BBN contestant, Wesley Kesse's 30th birthday photoshoot is a replica of his 40th birthday shoot.

Sir Uti celebrated his 40th birthday on August 2, 2022.

Nigerian actor Sir Uti (Left) and Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse (Right) in their birthday photos

In an Instagram post, the Nigerian style-icon scolded Wesley Kesse for not respecting himself. He also addressed the photographer who brought up the concept.

At first, I laughed. Cos what in da 'what I ordered' is this? THE ALACRITY. But it's easy to Laugh when it's not your sweat and brain power that has been preyed on. My photographer @idaraadiakpan_ /@sbdstudios_ is livid.

At the end of the long rant, Sir Uti lightened the mood by jabbing Kesse's headwrap.

It's all love Bro. But Ooooo your gele no tap like mine, you for come meet us make we tie am well for you now.

Instagram reacts to Sir Uti accusing Wesley Kesse of idea theft

The comment section did not agree with Sir Uti's claims. Many pointed out that the idea may have been taken from Pinterest.

bae.sparkles commented:

Let me go and check Pinterest and the rest if I won’t find it there, then we all agree he stole your idea.

pebbleblepeach wrote:

Mo Kyere3 mo hoo... intellettual prophetfo)… 3na creative, 3na give credit… boi3.

akosua_kyeremeh said:

But what is wrong with him recreating? Maybe he didn't use the appropriate way but it shouldn't call for a long thesis.

Asantewaa looks stately in traditional kaba and silt in Kesse's 30th birthday party photos

YEN.com.gh reported earlier about TikTok star Asantewaa's show-stealing attire at Wesley Kesse's birthday party.

She brought back nostalgic memories with her vintage kaba and long-skirted bottoms.

Many judged her as the best-dressed guest at the 90s-themed event.

