Eric Nana Boakye, a young Ghanaian who bagged 5As in the 2020 WASSCE has requested assistance to enrol in the Ghana Police Service

He contacted Ghanaian YouTuber Goshers with information about his remarkable results and pleaded for help in achieving his goal

Netizens who saw Boakye's impassioned appeal, claiming to have no support, prayed that he receives the necessary assistance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Eric Nana Boakye, a young Ghanaian who earned 5As in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has appealed for help to enlist in the Ghana Police Service.

The native of Obuasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region disclosed that he completed senior high school three years ago but could not continue due to a lack of support.

Boakye is ready to fulfil all the requirements

The determined young man revealed that he desires a career in the Ghana Police Service and is ready to fulfil the requirements to enrol into the service.

Results of the Obuasi teen who obtained 5As in WASSCE seeking help to enrol in the Ghana Police Service. Photo credit: Goshers/Daily Guide.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''I'm Eric Nana Boakye. I'm from Obuasi. I completed SHS last three years. The situation here's that I don't have parents to support me to further my education.

''... I want to enter into the police or the immigration service. I'm also ready to do the necessary things. I would be happy if you could help me by posting on your platform or linking me to someone who can help. I don't have anyone to help me in my life now,'' said Boakye, according to Ghanaian YouTuber Goshers.

Take a look at the young man's impressive results.

Obuasi teen who bagged 5As in WASSCE appeals for support police. Photo credit: Goshers.

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh could not reach him when the media establishment tried to contact Boakye for comments. Read how netizens reacted to the post by Goshers below:

Reactions to Boakye's appeal for support

Nathaniel Dare commented:

He that helped you enter SHS will also pave the way for you to enter university or any institution you want.

Grace Bentum posted:

May the good Lord remember you.

Perpetual Opoku Amankwah reacted:

He needs to further his studies. God, be good to him.

Aryeequaye Joseph said:

He should look for funds and further his education, but as for those services no d333r, he should close his mind. They have taken their people already.

Ebenezer Takyi Afari posted:

Plenty of scholarships all over the country.

Nana Ekua Antwiwaa Essel said:

With this result, he needs to further his education at university. May your destiny helper locate you! Yes, but you can focus on the video angle. I worked on the photos.

NSMQ boy from KNUST with aggregate 9 shares 2017 WASSCE results

In another WASSCE story, YEN.com.gh published the WASSCE results of a 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semi-finalist.

Rexford Joseph Bonney, a former SRC presidential candidate at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), showed his brilliance on his Twitter account.

Sharing the images from the 2017 NSMQ contest and his results, Bonney said he attained an aggregate of nine in the 2017 WASSCE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh