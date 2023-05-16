Two former Central University Law Faculty Class of 2022 students graduated as the finest in Criminal Law from the Ghana School of Law on Friday, May 5

Messrs Julius Odoi Amesimeku and Prince Ofoe Akoto were among those who received their hard-earned certificates on the graduation day

Their alma mater celebrated their achievements online, which received 67 comments and 26 shares from online users

2 Central University alumni graduate as best students in Criminal Law from Ghana School of Law. Photo credit: Central University.

Source: Twitter

Central University celebrates Amesimeku and Akoto

In a Facebook post, Central University lavished accolades on the brilliant duo for their accomplishments.

''Our heartfelt congratulations to Messrs Julius Odoi Amesimeku and Prince Ofoe Akoto, two of our alumni from the Central University Law Faculty (Class of 2022), for emerging as joint Best Graduating Students in Criminal Law at the closing ceremony of the Ghana School of Law Criminal Prosecution and Litigation Course,'' the post said on Facebook.

More than 270 people saw the post, which gathered over 67 comments and 26 shares from online users.

See the post here.

Netizens congratulate Amesimeku and Akoto over their achievement

Rubby Ankude said:

Prince, you owe me big-time congratulations to my brother and co-GNAAPIAN.

Odoi Julius replied:

Thank you so much, Central University and everybody. We're most grateful.

Solomon Djangmah said:

Congratulations, Prince Ofoe.

Annertey Abbey-Kakabukor commented:

Congratulations Prince.

Levi Corsah commented:

Central Law Faculty is the best.

Levi Corsah commented:

We live where dreams are born. Big up Central Law Faculty.

Kobby Ofori-Atta said:

Congratulations, General of Sege.

