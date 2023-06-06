Keta SHTS and Presec, Legon, clashed in the quarterfinals of Season 6 of the Sharks Quiz competition

Although the Keta boys started stronger by leading Presec with 10 points in the first round, the latter overturned the scores later

Presec advanced to the semi-final stage of the competition for the fourth consecutive time

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, had a pulsating clash with Keta Senior High Technical School during the quarterfinals of the ongoing Sharks Quiz Season 6 contest.

A report from the official website, thesharksquiz.com, reveals that Ketasco started stronger than Presec, Legon, with a whopping 80 points, while the giants from Accra scrapped home 70 points in the first round.

However, the second round saw an overturn as Presec bounced back stronger to lead the brilliant boys from Keta by 10 points, leaving the scores at 90 and 100.

Scenes from the contest between Ketasco and Presec, Legon. Photo credit: @thesharksquiz

From then, the might of the Legon boys overpowered that of the Volta maestros. At the end of the thrilling contest, Presec had made it to their fourth successive semi-finals with 185 points against 135 for Ketasco.

Social media reactions to Ketasco vs Presec contest

The contest generated conversation on social media, with many alumni and students from both schools sharing their opinions on it.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Phiifi Lyrical said:

The general knowledge expect was very good. He really scared us

Ayitiah Richmond indicated:

Oh presec why? Every quiz competition biaa u want to win

Fleischer Gerdhartsacker stated:

Wat made ketasco tough there's nothing special about them because they can't beat us. We are heading to the finals

See the post below:

