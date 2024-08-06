A video of a young Ghanaian man mocking his old teacher who predicted a gloomy future for him has generated a reaction online

The young man, identified as Emmanuel Aboagye, reminded his teacher of all the things he said about him after meeting him recently

Emmanuel stated that his life turned out to be a success despite everything the teacher said about him in school of his stubbornness

Miss Uthman Rashidatu Zawa, a certified basic school tutor at the Ajumako District Education Directorate told YEN.com.gh that it was inappropriate for teachers to predict doom for their students

Emmanuel Aboagye, a young Ghanaian man, has reminded his former school teacher of a gloomy future he predicted about him years ago.

According to narrations in a video making rounds on social media, the teacher told Emmanuel that he may struggle to make it in life if he does not change his behaviour, labelling him as a stubborn child.

Emmanuel Aboagye reminds his old teacher of what he said about his life many years ago. Photo credit: @emmanuelaboagye46/TikTok

Many years down the line, Emmanuel appeared to be at a better place in life than his teacher.

Stemming from this history between the two, when Emmanuel met the teacher recently, he told him that his prediction of his life and future had not come to pass.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel Aboagye was heard regurgitating the words of the teacher to him in a subtle attempt to mock him.

"I remember when we were in school, you said we were stubborn, so we wouldn't make it in life," he said.

However, the teacher, whose name is unidentified, denied ever authoring those words to Emmanuel and his friends.

"We have made it despite everything you said, we now drive our cars," Emmanuel retorted.

Reactions to video of student and teacher

Emmanuel's video with his former teacher attracted reactions on social media, some of which are compiled below:

@ab_paul said:

"Only in Ghana that if you get car, you have made it in life."

Budusmart also said:

"All jokes aside I have never seen rich teacher before oo the only thing is that they can survive."

@Nana Akua Asantewaa commented:

"Eeii he was my teacher in Weweso herrr this teacher can mafia oo I swear gad."

@Small Rasta also commented:

"Aside everything the teacher is very friendly and lovely."

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about this issue, Miss Uthman Rashidatu Zawa, a certified basic school tutor at the Ajumako District Education Directorate described the teacher's behaviour towards the student as inappropriate.

"The GES code of ethics frowns on teachers engaging in behaviours that would demoralise the students. A teacher’s job is to motivate and inspire and not to make the students feel less of themselves," she said.

She also chastised Emmanuel Aboagye's behaviour towards the teacher when he met him in town, saying it was disrespectful.

Teacher excited to meet former student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was excited after meeting a former student in town, leaving many people in awe.

The trending TikTok video showed the adorable moment the teacher was heard telling a friend that the young soldier was his former student.

Filled with pride, the overjoyed teacher hugged the soldier tightly and praised him for becoming a responsible member of Ghana's society.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

